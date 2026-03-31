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US lifts sanctions on 3 Russian-flagged cargo ships

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by Martin Fornusek
US lifts sanctions on 3 Russian-flagged cargo ships
Illustrative purposes only: Shipping containers are seen in the Vladivostok Sea Commercial Port, the largest universal port in the entire Far Eastern region, with an annual cargo turnover of more than 12.9 million tons in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Alexander Manzyuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The U.S. Treasury on March 31 removed three Russian-flagged cargo ships from its sanctions list, but denied that the step would be part of a broader policy shift.

Container vessels Fesco Moneron and Fesco Magadan, as well as the cargo ship Sv Nikolay, were removed from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, according to a press release.

Such actions are "not indicative of a broader shift in the U.S. Russia policy," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson told the Kyiv Independent, adding that OFAC regularly updates its sanctions list by adding or removing individuals and entities.

Fesco Moneron and Fesco Magadan are linked to Fesco, the leading container shipping operator in Russia's Far East, sanctioned by Ukraine, the U.K., the EU, and others.

The U.S. sanctioned the vessels in 2022 as part of measures against Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company (PSB), a Russian state-owned financial institution and the ships' previous owner.

Sv Nikolay, sanctioned by the U.S. the same year as part of measures against Russia's Alfa-Bank, has been involved in transporting stolen grain from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories to Turkey, according to Kyiv.

The lifting of sanctions allows the vessel to once again access ports and maritime services previously restricted under U.S. measures.

"The removals implemented today were done in the ordinary course of business as part of OFAC's investigations and based on a thorough review," the Treasury spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that such investigations may be triggered by requests from sanctioned individuals, internal considerations by OFAC, or "in response to other national security and foreign policy priorities consistent with the law."

"The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish but to change behavior and to promote accountability."

While Ukraine is urging the international community to ramp up sanctions against Russia to undermine its ability to wage war, these efforts have faltered in recent weeks.

The EU's upcoming 20th sanctions package has been blocked by Hungary in retaliation for the suspension of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline.

The Trump administration recently eased some sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize global energy markets disrupted by the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

On March 31, a Russian oil tanker docked in Cuba after the U.S. allowed passage despite its energy blockade of the island.

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The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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Tuesday, March 31
US lifts sanctions on 3 Russian-flagged cargo ships.

Such actions are "not indicative of a broader shift in the U.S. Russia policy," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson told the Kyiv Independent, adding that OFAC regularly updates its sanctions list by adding or removing individuals and entities.

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