RFE/RL sues Trump administration over funding cuts

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) sued the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) on March 18 over the termination of grant funding, calling the action unconstitutional.

The congressionally authorized grant funding for RFE/RL has been terminated after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the USAGM, a government agency overseeing RFE/RL, Radio Free Asia, and Voice of America, to be dismantled.

RFE/RL was founded early in the Cold War to counter Soviet propaganda in Eastern Bloc countries. It has since continued providing coverage of Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and countries in Central Asia, the Balkans, the Caucasus, and elsewhere.

The outlet argues that the Trump administration's decision violates the Constitution as the funding was approved by Congress.

"This is not the time to cede terrain to the propaganda and censorship of America’s adversaries. We believe the law is on our side and that the celebration of our demise by despots around the world is premature," said RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus.

Trump's crackdown against RFE/RL and VoA, which has been celebrated by Russian propagandists, coincides with his outreach to Moscow as he seeks to broker a peace deal in Ukraine.

U.S. courts have previously sought to stall some of the executive's most radical cuts, which were presented as an effort to slash waste, including the gutting of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Trump's allies have publicly questioned the court's jurisdiction over the executive branch's decisions, raising concerns about a looming constitutional crisis.

As the future of U.S. legal battles remains uncertain, European countries launched discussions on stepping in and taking over the outlet's funding needs.

"Do we see value in such an organization, broadcasting to countries like Russia, Belarus, Iran, and many others? And if we see such value, what are we willing to do to keep such a service in our favor?" Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said. RFE/RL's headquarters is located in Prague.

Martin Dvorak, the Czech European affairs minister, said that the Czech initiative to fund RFE/RL has already received backing from 10 countries.