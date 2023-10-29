Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US House Speaker Mike Johnson to support defense funding for Israel but not Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat October 30, 2023 1:01 AM 2 min read
Mike Johnson (C) (R-LA) speaks after being nominated Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Oct. 24, 2023. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson will support a standalone bill that includes defense funding for Israel but not for Ukraine, Johnson said in an interview with Fox News on Oct. 29.

“There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address, and we will,” Johnson said. “But right now, what’s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention and I think we’ve got to separate that and get it through.”

Johnson also expressed confidence that a bill focused exclusively on funding for Israel would garner bipartisan support.

The newly elected House Speaker has thus far resisted calls from President Biden to support a combined military aid package that would entail $60 billion in funds for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel.

As one of ex-President Donald Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress, Johnson has criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine. In May 2022, Johnson voted against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, claiming that his focus lies with solving domestic affordability challenges.

The dynamics surrounding the call for increased funding for Ukraine continue to divide U.S. political leaders. President Biden, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, has continuously reaffirmed U.S. support for Kyiv and called on allies to stand with Ukraine against ongoing Russian aggression.

A Louisiana Republican, Johnson was elected speaker on Oct. 25, filling the seat left empty for weeks after the ousting of Kevin McCarthy.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly loses 4,000 soldiers in Avdiivka, worst casualty rate in 2023
Key developments on Oct. 28-29: * Umerov: Russia has lost 4,000 soldiers in battle for Avdiivka * UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces in Avdiivka likely suffer some of the highest casualty rates in 2023 * Drone strikes reported in Russia, occupied Crimea * Kherson Oblast attacked with 32 guided…
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
News from
News from
inbox
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
