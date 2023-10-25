Trump ally, Ukraine-skeptic Mike Johnson elected U.S. House Speaker

This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican Congressman Mike Johnson has been elected as the new House Speaker, filling the seat left empty for weeks after the ousting of Kevin McCarthy, CNN reported on Oct. 25.

Johnson, a representative from Louisiana, was one of ex-President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters in his attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Republicans for Ukraine, an advocacy group aimed at encouraging support for Ukraine from within the party, gave Johnson an 'F' on their 'report card' that grades Congressional Republicans on their votes for aid and statements about the war.

In May 2022, Johnson voted against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. He said at the time: "We should not be sending another $40 billion abroad when our own border is in chaos, American mothers are struggling to find baby formula, gas prices are at record highs, and American families are struggling to make ends meet, without sufficient oversight over where the money will go."

Johnson was elected the Republican speaker nominee on Oct. 24 in an internal vote by the GOP conference during a dramatic day in which Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) won a nomination vote but later dropped out.