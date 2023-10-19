Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: Biden considering $60 billion in additional aid to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 19, 2023 11:57 AM 1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden walk to the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is considering a supplemental request that would include $60 billion in defense aid for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel, Reuters reported on Oct. 19.

Biden will send the spending request to U.S. Congress as soon as Oct. 20, an anonymous source familiar with the issue told the media outlet.

Multiple sources told Reuters on Oct. 17 that Biden was weighing a request for $100 billion, which would include military aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as funding to increase protection of the U.S. border with Mexico.

However, later reports said the president hasn't yet decided on a final figure, according to Reuters.

Ukrainians trapped in besieged Gaza: ‘We are constantly bombed’
Hundreds of Ukrainians have been caught in the crossfire inside the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 prompted Israel to respond with a total blockade and intense bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave. Ukraine is now working to evacuate 243 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, whic…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina

The White House announced Biden's special address on the Israel-Gaza war and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 19.

Following attacks by the militant group Hamas earlier this month and Israeli large-scale retaliation, Biden pledged support to its long-standing ally Israel.

Although aid to Israel typically passes with bipartisan support in Congress, Republican lawmakers have voted against significant aid to Ukraine in recent months.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
