Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Biden asks UN leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression

by Martin Fornusek September 19, 2023 8:10 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 19.

The U.S. head of state emphasized that no nation wants to end the war more than Ukraine, stressing that Washington will support Kyiv in its effort to bring about a diplomatic resolution and a lasting peace.

"Russia alone bears responsibility for this war. Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately and Russia alone stands in the way of peace," Biden said at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

The president affirmed the commitment of the U.S. and its allies to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence," Biden said.

"If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?"

The U.N. General Assembly has convened this week with Russian aggression against Ukraine as one of the points on the agenda. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is also present in New York for the Assembly, is expected to deliver a speech later during the day.

Presidents of Ukraine and the U.S. are also scheduled to attend the U.N. Security Council meeting on Sept. 20 to discuss the principles of the U.N. Charter.

After his New York trip, Zelensky will head to Washington, D.C. to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden, senior members of Congress, and other American political and military leaders.

Zelensky's visit comes just as the White House seeks approval from U.S. lawmakers for $24 billion in additional funds to bolster Kyiv's struggle against Russia.

Some members of Congress grow increasingly critical of the level of support that Washington provides to Ukraine.

Zelensky has previously visited the U.S. in December 2022, meeting Biden and addressing Congress members.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
