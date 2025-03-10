US has 'just about' lifted pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Trump tells media

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has "just about" ended its freeze on intelligence sharing with Kyiv, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on March 9.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced on March 5 that the U.S. had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, amid the fallout of the White House argument between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky. The move followed Washington's decision to immediately freeze all military aid to Ukraine.

According to Reuters, when asked whether the U.S. would end the suspension of intelligence sharing, Trump told reporters, "We just about have. We just about have."

Trump also said he was optimistic about the upcoming talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia. Delegations will meet in the city of Jeddah on March 11 to discuss the framework for a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

The meeting comes at a low point in U.S.-Ukrainian relations, with Washington exerting enormous pressure on Kyiv to accept a peace deal regardless of security guarantees.

The pause on intelligence sharing has left Ukraine's civilians more vulnerable to deadly Russian aerial attacks. The New York Times (NYT) reported on March 6 that the freeze could affect crucial warnings about incoming Russian drones and missiles.

In the days after the freeze went into effect, Russia carried out missile attacks on the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Dopropillia, killing 15 people and injuring over 80. According to Zelensky, Russia launched nearly 1,200 aerial bombs, almost 870 attack drones, and over 80 missiles at Ukraine over the past week.

The U.S. has not indicated when it will resume sharing intelligence or providing military aid. The Saudi Arabia talks will be an opportunity for the U.S. to assess Ukraine's readiness to make concessions to Russia in order to advance a peace deal, U.S. officials told Reuters.

Trump told reporters on March 9 that he believes Ukraine will sign a deal on critical minerals with the U.S., but that he also wants to see indications that Kyiv is ready for peace.

"They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace ... They haven't shown it to extent they should," he said.

Zelensky and European leaders have repeatedly stressed the importance of security guarantees backed by U.S. support to ensure the success of any future ceasefire agreement with Russia. The U.S. has not offered to provide any such assurances.

In a conciliatory statement issued after the Oval Office meeting, Zelensky reiterated his willingness to work with the U.S. towards a peace agreement.

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians," he said.