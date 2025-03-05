Russian missile attack on hotel in Kryvyi Rih kills 2, injures 28, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a missile on March 5, killing two people and injuring 28, including a child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

The missile struck the five-storey hotel around 10 p.m. local time, killing a 53-year-old man, as well as one other victim. No additional information was provided on the identities of the deceased.

At least seven of the injured victims are currently listed as being in serious condition, while other remain in moderate condition, Suspilne reported. All victims are receiving medical attention at this time, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration said.

Emergency crews are currently working on-scene to evacuate more people from the burning hotel. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that there may be additional victims under the rubble.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile attacks. With a population of about 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front line.



