Russian missile attack on hotel in Kryvyi Rih kills 2, injures 28, including child

by Dmytro Basmat March 5, 2025 11:43 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Russian forces struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a missile on March 5, killing two people and injuring 28, including a child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

The missile struck the five-storey hotel around 10 p.m. local time, killing a 53-year-old man, as well as one other victim. No additional information was provided on the identities of the deceased.

At least seven of the injured victims are currently listed as being in serious condition, while other remain in moderate condition, Suspilne reported. All victims are receiving medical attention at this time, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration said.

Emergency crews are currently working on-scene to evacuate more people from the burning hotel. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that there may be additional victims under the rubble.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile attacks. With a population of about 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front line.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

How Trump’s Ukraine peace plan could backfire.

U.S. President Donald Trump entered the White House promising to bring a swift end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and his first few weeks in office have proven he’s determined to follow through. While his endeavour to fulfil a campaign promise in itself is not too surprising, the way he is approaching the issue has stunned not only Ukraine, but also the U.S.’s long-term global allies, who are now scrambling to adjust to a world in which Washington cannot be viewed as a reliable security partner. The Kyiv Independent spoke to George Barros, Russia team lead at the Institute for the Study of War, who explains why America’s global adversaries will be “salivating” at what is currently unfolding on the global stage.
