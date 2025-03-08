The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian attack on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast kills 4, injures 18

by Olena Goncharova March 8, 2025 3:02 AM 2 min read
A Donetsk Oblast road-sign on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched multiple strikes on Dobropillia, a city in Donetsk Oblast, late on March 7, resulting in casualties and injuries, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

At least 4 people have been killed and 18 were injured, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported, noting that more people could be trapped under the rubble. Some four apartment buildings have been damaged, the official statement said.

Dobropillia is located 94 kilometres north west from Russian-occupied Donetsk, the administrative center of the oblast.

First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack and search and rescue operation continues.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt intelligence sharing with Kyiv has sparked concerns in Ukraine that Russian missile strikes could now strike the cities without prior warning.

The New York Times reported on March 6 that the freeze on intelligence sharing could hinder vital alerts about incoming Russian drones and missiles.

Trump made the announcement amidst a sharp decline in relations between Kyiv and Washington, as he pressures Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to his proposed peace talks with Russia.

Shortly after the freeze on March 5, a Russian Iskander ballistic missile struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, killing four people and injuring at least 30, hammering home what's at stake when Russian missiles are not intercepted.

Author: Olena Goncharova

