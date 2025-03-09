Russia launched nearly 1,200 bombs, 870 drones, over 80 missiles against Ukraine this week, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched nearly 1,200 aerial bombs, nearly 870 attack drones, and more than 80 missiles of various types against Ukraine this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 9.

The weapons that Russia used against Ukraine this week contained more than 82,000 foreign components, Zelensky said.

"Every day, we work with our partners to ensure that decisions are made to provide life-saving support: air defense systems, investments in our defense production, and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia," he added.

Russia carried out a large-scale aerial attack overnight on March 7, launching 67 missiles of various types and 194 drones against gas and energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

Also this week, Russia struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing six people and injuring over 30 others, including children. Multiple attacks on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast late on March 7 killed 11 people and injured almost 50, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

The attacks took place shortly after the U.S. halted its military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Experts who spoke to The Kyiv Independent earlier this week said that the main burden of the U.S. intelligence cutoff will be felt by Ukrainian civilians, as it threatens Ukraine's ability to detect on time Russian aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials said they are working on alternatives with foreign partners.