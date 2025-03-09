The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia launched nearly 1,200 bombs, 870 drones, over 80 missiles against Ukraine this week, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova March 9, 2025 2:09 PM 2 min read
Destroyed buildings left after Russian attacks on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 8, 2025. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched nearly 1,200 aerial bombs, nearly 870 attack drones, and more than 80 missiles of various types against Ukraine this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 9.

The weapons that Russia used against Ukraine this week contained more than 82,000 foreign components, Zelensky said.

"Every day, we work with our partners to ensure that decisions are made to provide life-saving support: air defense systems, investments in our defense production, and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia," he added.

Russia carried out a large-scale aerial attack overnight on March 7, launching 67 missiles of various types and 194 drones against gas and energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

Also this week, Russia struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing six people and injuring over 30 others, including children. Multiple attacks on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast late on March 7 killed 11 people and injured almost 50, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

The attacks took place shortly after the U.S. halted its military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Experts who spoke to The Kyiv Independent earlier this week said that the main burden of the U.S. intelligence cutoff will be felt by Ukrainian civilians, as it threatens Ukraine's ability to detect on time Russian aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials said they are working on alternatives with foreign partners.

‘We will adapt’ — Ukraine’s soldiers say after US intel cut
Days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause in sharing U.S. intelligence, the Ukrainian military has reported little effect from that decision on the front. The pause is likely to have a higher toll on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, experts and military officials say. The U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Denisova

News Feed

6:08 PM
Video

British MP: ‘Trump could be a Russian asset.’

Earlier this week, British lawmaker Graham Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades. In this interview Stuart explains what prompted him to make such an extraordinary public statement, and what it means both for the future of Ukraine, and the continent as a whole.
