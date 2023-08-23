Update: Three drones reported in Moscow region

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that three drones were spotted in the Moscow region during the early hours of Aug. 23. Two of the drones were reportedly shot down by Russian air defense and the third hit a building in the Moscow City complex.

As previously reported, Russia intercepted a drone attack over the Mozhaisky and Khimki districts outside Moscow. The third drone was intercepted, lost control, and eventually collided with the building of the Moscow City complex.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier, on the morning of Aug. 21, Russia claimed it intercepted two drones flying over Moscow. Two people were allegedly injured.

Moscow has reported an increasing number of drone attacks over the past few weeks. An attempted strike on Aug. 18 allegedly caused debris to fall near the Moscow Expocentre.

Two drone strikes on July 30 and Aug. 1 caused damage to the high-rise "Moscow City" building, where several Russian ministries are located.