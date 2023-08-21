Russia claims it intercepted two drones over Moscow Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Moscow Oblast on the morning of Aug. 21.

Kyiv hasn't commented on the allegation.

One drone was neutralized by electronic warfare and fell near Pokrovskoe in the Ruza district, around 80 kilometers from Moscow, according to the ministry.

Another was reportedly shot down over the northwestern Istra district, closer to the city.

According to Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov, drone debris fell on a dacha (country house) near the town of Istra, injuring two people.

“Windows were also shattered in three houses. All emergency services are on site,” Vorobyov said on Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify any of those claims.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said, as cited by BBC Russia, that flight restrictions were introduced at all four Moscow airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky.

Due to the attacks, 47 flights were redirected to alternate airfields, according to the Agency. As of 9 a.m. Moscow time, all airports have reportedly returned to regular operation.

Drone attacks against Moscow have intensified over recent weeks. Two drone strikes on the same target, the high-rise "Moscow City" building where several Russian ministries are housed, caused damage on July 30 and Aug. 1.

Russia usually blames the Ukrainian military for strikes on Russian soil, while Ukraine rarely claims direct responsibility.

In a video message on July 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it's natural and fair that the war is returning to Russian territory.