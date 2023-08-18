Mayor says drone intercepted over Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense intercepted an attack drone over Moscow on Aug. 18, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram. The drone debris fell near the Moscow Expocentre, according to Russian state media.

Telegram channels linked to the Russian state also claimed that debris fell over the convention center, damaging the roof.

No casualties have been reported.

Moscow has faced an increasing number of drone attacks over the last few weeks. Two drone strikes on the same target, the high-rise "Moscow City" building where several Russian ministries are housed, caused damage on July 30 and Aug. 1.