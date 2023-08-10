Mayor: More drones shot down over Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two attack drones were intercepted en route to Moscow at 4 a.m. local time on Aug. 10, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed via Telegram.

The mayor claimed that air defense shot down one drone in Kaluga Oblast, southwest of Moscow.

He said the other was intercepted over Moscow's Central Ring Road.

Moscow has been plagued by drones in recent days. Two drone strikes on the same target, the high-rise "Moscow City" building where several Russian ministries are housed, caused damage on July 30 and Aug. 1.

While Russia blames the Ukrainian military for the strikes, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said it is "natural and fair" for the war to return to Russia.