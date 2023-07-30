Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Russian ministries located in Moscow business center attacked by drones

by Daria Shulzhenko July 30, 2023 12:44 PM 2 min read
A view of a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a reported drone attack in Moscow on July 30, 2023. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The offices of several Russian ministries were located in a high-rise building in Moscow that was attacked by drones in the early hours of July 30, independent Russian media outlet The Insider reported.

The media said two drones attacked the "Moscow-City" business center, damaging two floors of one of the skyscrapers.

According to the report, the offices of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Digital Development, as well as the Federal Agency for Nationalities, and several other agencies were located there.

A local Telegram channel also posted photographs of the documents allegedly belonging to the Russian Ministry of Digital Development that were found on the nearby streets following the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed earlier in the day that Moscow was attacked by three drones, injuring one person.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the attack "insignificantly damaged" the facade of two buildings in Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed one of the drones was destroyed in the air over the Odintsovsky district of the Moscow region, the other two fell in Moscow.

Ukraine did not comment on the attack.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
