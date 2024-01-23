Update: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 5, injures 51

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian strike on Kharkiv in the early morning of Jan. 23 killed five civilians and wounded 51 others, including four children, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported at 12:40 p.m. local time.

The missile attack damaged apartment buildings and civil infrastructure in Kharkiv, including gas pipelines and electricity networks. Russia also targeted Kyiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts in a series of morning strikes.

The death toll rose to five after two women died in the hospital of their injuries, the Regional Prosecutor's Office said. One man and two other women are also among the dead.

Syniehubov said that 27 people had been rescued from the rubble of destroyed buildings and that Russian forces targeted residential areas of the city with S-300, Kh-32, and Iskander missiles.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that 30 residential buildings had been damaged, around a thousand windows had been broken, and some parts of the city were without water, electricity, or heat amid freezing temperatures.

The Energy Ministry later reported that due to the damage to the energy network, 11,000 people were left without electricity in Kharkiv, with repair works ongoing.