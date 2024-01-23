Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 5, injures 51

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2024 2:43 PM 1 min read
A view of a damaged residential building with a collapsed wall after a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv's Northern Saltivka district on Jan. 23, 2024. (Oleksandr Stavytskyy/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian strike on Kharkiv in the early morning of Jan. 23 killed five civilians and wounded 51 others, including four children, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported at 12:40 p.m. local time.

The missile attack damaged apartment buildings and civil infrastructure in Kharkiv, including gas pipelines and electricity networks. Russia also targeted Kyiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts in a series of morning strikes.

The death toll rose to five after two women died in the hospital of their injuries, the Regional Prosecutor's Office said. One man and two other women are also among the dead.

Syniehubov said that 27 people had been rescued from the rubble of destroyed buildings and that Russian forces targeted residential areas of the city with S-300, Kh-32, and Iskander missiles.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that 30 residential buildings had been damaged, around a thousand windows had been broken, and some parts of the city were without water, electricity, or heat amid freezing temperatures.

The Energy Ministry later reported that due to the damage to the energy network, 11,000 people were left without electricity in Kharkiv, with repair works ongoing.

NYT: Russia using relatively accurate, recently designed North Korean missiles against Ukraine
Russia used more North Korean missiles to attack Ukraine in the past few days, and U.S. officials believe they are “proving as accurate as Russia’s home-built” weapons, the New York Times reported in its Jan. 23 morning briefing.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.