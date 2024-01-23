UPDATED: Russian missile strikes against Kyiv, other cities kill 5, injure over 40

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More information will be provided as more details of the attack emerge.

Russia launched a series of missile strikes on Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad in the early morning of Jan. 23, damaging civilian infrastructure, killing at least five people and injuring over 40, officials said.

At least 18 people were reportedly injured in the capital. A woman was also killed in the attack, according to Serhii Popko, the city's military administration head.

Some 13 of the victims were hospitalized, and five people, including a 13-year-old boy, were treated on the spot, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, according to his Telegram channel.

One woman was reportedly sent to an intensive care unit.

A large number of the victims were in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, where the attack destroyed an entrance to a multi-story building, Klitschko reported.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, parked cars caught on fire as a missile hit a residential street. The mayor later reported that a non-residential two-story building was on fire in the district.

An unexploded warhead was found in one of the Sviatoshynskyi district's apartment buildings, prompting evacuations of the residents.

Missiles also hit a non-residential building in the Pecherskyi district of the capital.

In the affected neighborhoods, electricity and water supply have been partially disrupted. Crews are working to restore service to those affected.

In the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast, two high-rise buildings were hit, and three people were injured by falling debris, Popko said. Farm buildings and cars were also reportedly damaged in the oblast.

Russian forces also launched a massive missile strike against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Pavlohrad. Governor Serhii Lysak reported that at least one person was killed and another injured.

In Kharkiv, Russian attacks targeted civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported early in the morning.

Two women aged 56 and 40 were reportedly killed in the attack. Some 35 people were hospitalized, including children aged 10 and 12, Syniehubov said. Five people are in serious condition.

A high-rise residential building was reportedly hit in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district, destroying entrances and trapping people under the rubble. The Saltivskyi district was reportedly also targeted.

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces likely used Kh-22 missiles in the attack against Kharkiv.