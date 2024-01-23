Russian attacks on Kharkiv kill 2, injure at least 35

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv in the early morning of Jan. 23, heavily damaging apartment buildings, killing two women, aged 56 and 40, and wounding at least 35, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to preliminary information, Syniehubov said Russia used Kh-22 missiles to carry out the attack.

Among the wounded are two children, ages 10 and 12. Five of those injured are in serious condition, Syniehubov said.

He previously said earlier on Jan. 23 that Russian forces had targeted the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of the city, where the deaths were initially reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on national television that parts of the city were without water, electricity, or heat as a result of the attack.

Russian forces also attacked other parts of the oblast, including Balakliia, where an 88-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were injured.

Syniehubov reported on Jan. 22 that Russian attacks in the Kharkiv Oblast city of Kupiansk killed one person and wounded another.