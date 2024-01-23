Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv leaves 11,000 people without power

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2024 12:48 PM 2 min read
Rescuers conduct search conduct operation amid rubble of collapsed wall of residential building after Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Jan. 23, 2024. (Oleksandr Stavytskyy/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv left 11,000 people without electricity, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on Jan. 23.

Russia launched a series of missile strikes against Ukraine early in the morning, targeting Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts, killing at least six people and injuring over 50.

In Kharkiv, thousands were left without power after the strikes damaged transformer substations, an electricity distribution point, and power cables, the Energy Ministry said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said earlier in the morning on national television that parts of the city were without water, electricity, or heat amid freezing temperatures as a result of the attack.

A medium-pressure gas pipeline in the city was also damaged, according to Ukraine’s state-owned energy giant Naftogaz.

Naftogaz said that the level of damage to gas infrastructure was the most significant so far this winter in Kharkiv. The damage caused a fire to break out, which has since been extinguished, and repair works are ongoing, Naftogaz said.

Russian shelling also left an unspecified number of people in Kharkiv Oblast without power, according to the ministry. Repair works are ongoing in both Kharkiv and the wider region.

Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo also reported that Russian attacks left over 14,000 people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast without power, but supply has now been fully restored.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
