Update: 4 killed, 17 injured in Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast

Russian strike on central Ukraine's city of Uman in the early hours of April 28 left four civilians killed and 17 wounded, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, according to the ministry's official Telegram channel.

Rescue operation continues in the city.

Russian forces launched another mass missile attack against Ukraine using strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea at about 4 a.m., according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force together with air defense destroyed 21 of the 23 X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles and two drones.

Two sites in Uman were hit - a high-rise and a warehouse building. Photos and video that emerged shortly after the attack showed significant damage to the high-rise building with a few top floors completely destroyed.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine for about two hours on April 28, with explosions reported in multiple cities.

Blasts were heard in Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Poltava in central Ukraine. Explosions have also been reported in southern Mykolaiv, as well as in Kyiv and the surrounding region.