Update: 4 killed, 17 injured in Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 8:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strike on central Ukraine's city of Uman in the early hours of April 28 left four civilians killed and 17 wounded, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, according to the ministry's official Telegram channel.

Rescue operation continues in the city.

Russian forces launched another mass missile attack against Ukraine using strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea at about 4 a.m., according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force together with air defense destroyed 21 of the 23 X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles and two drones.

Two sites in Uman were hit - a high-rise and a warehouse building. Photos and video that emerged shortly after the attack showed significant damage to the high-rise building with a few top floors completely destroyed.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine for about two hours on April 28, with explosions reported in multiple cities.

Blasts were heard in Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Poltava in central Ukraine. Explosions have also been reported in southern Mykolaiv, as well as in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

2 killed in Russian attack on Dnipro
A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed in Dnipro early in the morning on April 28, according to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
