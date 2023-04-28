2 killed in Russian attack on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed in Dnipro early in the morning on April 28, according to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.

Filatov said on Telegram that the two civilians died as a result of high-precision Russian missile strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Filatov did not report any other damages or casualties.

Air raid sirens have sounded across Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities.

Blasts were heard in Uman, Kremenchuk, and Poltava in central Ukraine in the early hours of April 28. Explosions were also reported in southern Mykolaiv, as well as in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Central Ukraine's city of Uman, known for the Jewish traditional pilgrimage over Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, was hit with cruise missiles in the early hours of April 28, regional governor Ihor Taburets reported. At least five people have been injured in the attack.