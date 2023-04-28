Air defense downs 21 missiles over Ukraine, 11 over Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Military Administration reported in the morning of April 28 that 11 Russian cruise missiles and two drones have been downed by air defense over the capital.

Russian forces launched another mass attack against Ukraine using strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea at about 4 a.m., according to Ukrainian Air Force. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force together with the air defense destroyed 21 of the 23 X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles and two drones.

In Kyiv, local power lines in the Obolonskiy district were damaged by the attack, as well as road infrastructure. No civilian casualties or damage to residential buildings have been reported in the city.

Russian forces last attacked Kyiv on March 9 in a mass attack with cruise missiles and drones.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said on Facebook that a high-rise building in the city of Ukrainka, located some 50 kilometers south of Kyiv, was damaged by the missile debris.

Two floors of the building caught fire although it was localized by first responders at around 5:30 a.m. local time. A child was injured in the fire and was transferred to a hospital in Kyiv.