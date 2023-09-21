Update: 11 injured in Russian attack on Cherkasy

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 4:30 p.m. local time, 11 people are known to have been injured in Russia’s Sept. 21 missile attack against Cherkasy, the State Emergency Service reported.

The number of casualties may change as the rescue operation is ongoing.

In the early morning, Russia launched 43 missiles toward Ukraine in the attack, 36 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian defenses, according to the Air Force.

Across Ukraine, two people were killed, and around 30 were injured as a result of the strikes and falling debris.

Four missiles were destroyed over Cherkasy Oblast, regional governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram. Missile debris fell on a local hotel, causing a fire, the official added.

According to emergency workers, a nearby market was also damaged in the strike.

Ukraine’s state energy operator, Ukrenergo, earlier reported that the morning wave of Russian attacks on Sept. 21 marked the first mass strike on energy infrastructure in six months.