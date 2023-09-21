Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Air Force: 36 out of 43 Russian missiles downed

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 21, 2023 10:27 AM 1 min read
The damage from a Russian missile strike on a market in Cherkasy on Sept. 21, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram).
Russia launched 43 missiles during the mass wave of attacks on Ukraine this morning, the Air Force reported on Sept. 21.

Ukrainian fighter jets and air defense systems destroyed 36 of the missiles.  

Russia used 10 Tu-95 planes to launch the Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, starting at around 3:40 a.m. local time, the Air Force said.

The missiles were launched in multiple waves, entering Ukrainian airspace from different directions and then changing their course in an attempt to evade air defense systems.

The Air Force added that Russia also attacked Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, injuring two people.

In Kherson, two people were killed and five others were injured in an attack that hit a dormitory building, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In total, at least 26 people were injured across Ukraine, with damage from strikes reported in western Lviv and Rivne oblasts.

Russia launches mass wave of missile attacks, 2 killed, 26 injured
Russia launched a mass wave of missile attacks on Ukraine early on the morning of Sept. 21, killing two people and injuring at least 26 others.Air raid alerts were activated at around 4 a.m. in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
