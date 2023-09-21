Air Force: 36 out of 43 Russian missiles downed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched 43 missiles during the mass wave of attacks on Ukraine this morning, the Air Force reported on Sept. 21.

Ukrainian fighter jets and air defense systems destroyed 36 of the missiles.

Russia used 10 Tu-95 planes to launch the Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, starting at around 3:40 a.m. local time, the Air Force said.

The missiles were launched in multiple waves, entering Ukrainian airspace from different directions and then changing their course in an attempt to evade air defense systems.

The Air Force added that Russia also attacked Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, injuring two people.

In Kherson, two people were killed and five others were injured in an attack that hit a dormitory building, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In total, at least 26 people were injured across Ukraine, with damage from strikes reported in western Lviv and Rivne oblasts.