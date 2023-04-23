Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Minister: Commission created to inspect Moscow-affiliated Pochayiv Lavra monastery

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2023 8:38 PM 2 min read
The gilded roofs of the steeples of the Holy Dormition Pochayiv Lavra monastery glow in the sun in Pochayiv, Ukraine, 28 March 2014. Pochayiv is one of five Russian-Orthodox monasteries to wear the honorific 'Lavra' for its importance with regards to church politics. Photo: Friedemann Kohler/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Friedemann Kohler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on April 22 that the government had created a commission to inspect the use of the Pochaiv Lavra monastery by the Moscow Patriarchate.

Located in Ternopil Oblast in western Ukraine, the Pochayiv Lavra is the country's second-largest monastery. It is leased by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, an affiliate of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Tkachenko said that the ministry is working to have the Pochayiv Lavra under state control.

He also said in March that the Pochaiv Lavra's abbot Volodymyr had blocked state representatives from entering the church. He said criminal proceedings would be opened for preventing the use of state property.

While there have been calls in the Ukrainian parliament to evict the Moscow-backed church from the Pochayiv Lavra, it still holds the lease until 2052.

On April 3, more than 30 members of parliament appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a proposal to terminate the Russian-affiliated church's lease on the monastery.

The events follow similar developments at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine's most important Orthodox monastery.

Previously the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra was completely controlled by the Russian-affiliated church.

The Russian-controlled church's lease on a part of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra - called the Upper Lavra - expired on Jan. 1, and the Ukrainian government decided not to extend the lease. Later the Ukrainian authorities said they would also terminate the Russian-affiliated church's indefinite lease on the remaining part, the Lower Lavra, starting from March 29, accusing it of violating the terms of the lease.

The Russian-backed church argued that the termination of the lease was illegal and refused to leave.

In April Pavlo Lebid, the abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, was charged with inciting religious enmity, as well as with justifying and denying Russian aggression.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have raided religious sites of the Moscow Patriarchate across Ukraine and found Russian propaganda, xenophobic literature, as well as Russian passports of the church's leaders.

Orthodox Church of Ukraine holds church service at Kyiv Pechersk Lavra for the first time.
Previously the entire Lavra was controlled by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, an affiliate of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
