SBU conducts raid at Moscow Patriarchate monastery in Zakarpattia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Nov. 30 that it was conducting a search of one of the Moscow-linked monasteries in Mukachevo in the western Zakarpattia Oblast to counter the possible “subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine."



Law enforcement officers inspected the unnamed monastery’s territory for anti-Ukrainian propaganda while also carrying out checks on workers regarding their involvement in “illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine,” the report reads.



On Nov. 28 and 27 respectively, SBU raids were conducted in Pochaiv Theological Seminary in Ternopil Oblast and the Ivano-Frankivsk Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate. Earlier, searches also took place in the sprawling complex of the Moscow Patriarchate-controlled Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, located in the heart of Ukraine's capital. In each of these locations, printed and electronic documents were found with pro-Russian ideological messages.