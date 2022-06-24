Zelensky warns NATO that 'it's a matter of time' before Russia attacks their members.
March 14, 2022 12:38 am
In a recent video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had warned NATO that without preventive sanctions, Russia would begin a war, and that Moscow would use Nord Stream 2 as a weapon. "Now it's obvious," he said. "Now I repeat again: If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of NATO citizens."