Sunday, May 11
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 965,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian troops fire at Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut on Aug. 14, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop / Getty Images)

Russia has lost 965,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 11.

The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,792 tanks, 22,446 armored fighting vehicles, 47,947 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,670 artillery systems, 1,381 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,159 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35,537 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

European ministers approve special tribunal to prosecute Russia’s aggression against Ukraine
The approval marks a key step in international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for what is considered the gravest violation of international law committed against Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

