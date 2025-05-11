General Staff: Russia has lost 965,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 965,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 11.

The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,792 tanks, 22,446 armored fighting vehicles, 47,947 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,670 artillery systems, 1,381 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,159 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35,537 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.