This item is part of our running news digest

As of 10:30 a.m. on March 21, Ukraine’s military have also reported destroying 1,535 armored personnel carriers, 498 tanks, 969 vehicles, 240 artillery pieces, 45 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 80 launch rocket systems, 97 planes, 121 helicopters, 60 fuel tanks, 13 special equipment, 24 UAV, and 3 boats.