Media: Soldiers from Buryatia face threats for refusing to fight in Russia’s war
July 17, 2022 9:35 pm
According to a Russian news outlet Mediazona, seven soldiers from Russia’s republic of Buryatia faced threats from their commanders after they refused to be sent to Ukraine. Soldiers told the outlet that deserters are taken to a military command post, where they are kept in a garage for 3-4 days. After that, they are taken to a detention center near Russia-occupied Luhansk. One source told Mediazona that 77 soldiers from Buryatia refused to fight.