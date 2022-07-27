Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalMedia: Soldiers from Buryatia face threats for refusing to fight in Russia’s war

This item is part of our running news digest

July 17, 2022 9:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a Russian news outlet Mediazona, seven soldiers from Russia’s republic of Buryatia faced threats from their commanders after they refused to be sent to Ukraine. Soldiers told the outlet that deserters are taken to a military command post, where they are kept in a garage for 3-4 days. After that, they are taken to a detention center near Russia-occupied Luhansk. One source told Mediazona that 77 soldiers from Buryatia refused to fight.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok