General Staff: Russia has lost 50,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 7 that Russia had also lost 2,097 tanks, 4,520 armored fighting vehicles, 3,320 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,194 artillery systems, 300 multiple launch rocket systems, 156 air defense systems, 208 helicopters, 237 airplanes, 880 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 7, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



