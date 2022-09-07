General Staff: Russia has lost 50,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 7, 2022 9:50 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 7 that Russia had also lost 2,097 tanks, 4,520 armored fighting vehicles, 3,320 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,194 artillery systems, 300 multiple launch rocket systems, 156 air defense systems, 208 helicopters, 237 airplanes, 880 drones, and 15 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.