Russian Iskander missile storage facility in occupied Crimea hit, Ukraine's Special Forces release video

Ukrainian drones struck an Iskander missiles storage facility in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) reported on April 28.

The storage facility was located on the territory of a former missile base near the village of Ovrazhki, 40 kilometers (around 25 miles) from the city of Simferopol, SOF said.

From the base, Iskander missiles could reach the front lines or rear Ukrainian cities "in a matter of minutes," SOF said.

0:00 / 1× A video released by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) on April 28 details a strike on the occupied Crimea. (SOF / Telegram)

SOF also claimed that "underground members" of the Resistance Movement against Russian occupation have repeatedly recorded Russian missile launches from the base.

"Striking and destroying the enemy's strategic systems reduces its combat capability. The Special Operations Forces continue asymmetric operations to strategically weaken the enemy's ability to wage war against Ukraine," the SOF wrote.

The video comes amid intensifying Ukraine's strikes on occupied territories in recent months.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.