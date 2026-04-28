KI logo
Culture

Ukraine vows to continue pursuing all legal avenues for justice after Russian archaeologist released in prisoner swap

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kate Tsurkan
Ukraine vows to continue pursuing all legal avenues for justice after Russian archaeologist released in prisoner swap
Russian archaelogist Alexander Butyagin speaking at an event in Russia in 2019. (Mikhail Siergiejevicz/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukraine spoke out against the inclusion of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin in a prisoner exchange on April 28, vowing it would continue to pursue "all national and international mechanisms" to bring him to justice.

Butyagin was among those included in a U.S.-initiated five-for-five prisoner exchange at the Polish-Belarusian border, according to Russian authorities. He was awaiting extradition to Ukraine, a process that a Polish court had approved in mid-March.

Butyagin was arrested in mid-December at Ukraine's request while traveling through Poland en route to a conference in the Netherlands.

Following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, Butyagin continued to conduct archaeological digs on the peninsula, claiming that his scientific work was "above politics." However, Ukrainian authorities say his excavations caused damages exceeding 200 million hryvnias ($4.5 million).

"It is evident that the Russian side will cynically use this political and legal episode to justify the occupation of Crimea and the exploitation of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territory by Russian citizens," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told media.

"Ukraine consistently insists on holding to genuine legal accountability all Russian actors who contribute to the occupation and the war. In this case involving Butyagin, as well as in other similar situations, Ukraine will continue to employ the appropriate legal mechanisms and will also work within the jurisdictions of partner countries."

The systematic looting and destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage is just one dimension of Russian war crimes committed against Ukraine. As of late April, Ukrainian authorities have documented the theft of more than 2,300 cultural artifacts.

In a move of support for Ukraine's fight to protect its cultural heritage, the European Union included in its 20th sanctions package on April 23 four Russian cultural figures for their roles in illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Crimea.

read also

Historian Serhii Plokhy on Russian imperialism, de-colonization, and why Putin is so obsessed with Ukraine
Even before Russia launched its full-scale war in 2022, it set the groundwork by establishing distorted narratives about its “rightful” claim to Ukraine. Misunderstandings about empire, identity, and the legacies of both the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union still shape Western views of Russia — and Ukraine — today. While these narratives aren’t as instantly lethal as Russian drones and missiles, they’re designed to serve the same purpose — hurting Ukraine, often in ways that reach far beyond
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Prisoner exchangePolandRussiaUkraineUkraine's cultural heritage
Avatar
Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, April 28
Tuesday, April 28
Show More

Editors' Picks