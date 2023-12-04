Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Umerov meets Stoltenberg in Brussels

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2023 7:00 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 4, 2023. (NATO Pressroom)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, NATO announced on Dec. 4.

With the onset of winter "expected to complicate fighting," Umerov and Stoltenberg discussed "latest battlefield developments and Ukraine's urgent military needs," NATO said.

Stoltenburg "stressed that Allies are committed to stepping up political and practical support to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's invasion."

The two also discussed reform efforts in Ukraine, as well as making Ukraine's forces interoperable within NATO.

Umerov wrote on X that ensuring the interoperability of Ukrainian forces within NATO was a "practical step" that the Defense Ministry is working on to "bring our country closer to NATO membership."

"Ukraine's membership in NATO is inevitable," Umerov wrote. "Our country chose that path a long time ago."

Stoltenberg said during a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Nov. 29 that he was impressed by the pace of Ukraine's reforms, as well as the commitment of the Ukrainian government and people to implement them amid the full-scale war.

The comments came during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which was also attended by Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

Jens Stoltenberg met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels on Nov. 29 during the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"We both agree that Euro-Atlantic defense industries need to work as one system in order to both ramp up supplies to Ukraine and strengthen NATO allies. This priority resonates well with them," Kuleba said on X, following his meeting with Stoltenberg on Nov. 29.

Ukraine war latest: Russian infantry activity rising in southeast, general says
Key developments on Dec. 3: * Ukraine investigates Russian troops allegedly executed 2 Ukrainian POWs * Tarnavskyi: Russian forces have intensified infantry activity on the southeastern front line * Russian attack on Kherson kills 2, injures 7 * Official: Russia has lost over 7,200 troops, 530…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.