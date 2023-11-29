Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Stoltenberg: Ukraine's ability to implement reforms during war is impressive

by Nate Ostiller November 29, 2023 3:37 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 11, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Brussels on Nov. 29 that he was impressed by the pace of Ukraine's reforms, as well as the commitment of the Ukrainian government and people to implement them in the midst of the full-scale war.

"(Ukraine has) made concrete changes, not least in the fight against (corruption)," he said, adding that these steps help the country "to move closer to NATO membership."

The comments came during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which was also attended by Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

Stoltenberg expressed his optimism about Ukraine's progress on the battlefield, and although he acknowledged the lack of significant territorial gains in 2023, he declined to address the term "stalemate" used by reporters. Instead, he emphasized Ukraine's increasing ability to conduct deep strikes on Russian targets far behind the front, as well as pushing Russia's Black Sea Fleet "all the way to Novorossiysk."

Repeated Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet have caused the "functional defeat" of the Russian navy operating in the region, U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said on Oct. 3.

Stoltenberg also echoed the estimates of Russian losses cited by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, saying that Russia has suffered more than 300,000 casualties.

In terms of the international picture, he said that Russia has lost a significant amount of its influence abroad and is gradually becoming more economically dependent on China. "Year by year, Moscow is mortgaging its future to Beijing."

Stoltenberg cautioned that the West should not "underestimate Russia," in part because Russia has increasingly switched its economy to that of a country fully at war, and also because (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin has a high tolerance for casualties."

There will likely be no easy victory on the battlefield, he said. Although the future provision of F-16 fighter jets will help Ukrainian forces, neither they nor any other single Western weapon will likely prove to be a "silver bullet" that "will change fundamentally the situation on the battlefield."

Ukraine war latest: Military intelligence says Budanov’s wife poisoned
Key developments on Nov. 28: * Military intelligence: Budanov’s wife poisoned * EU Council approves further funding for training of Ukrainian soldiers * Ukraine, Italy start talks on security guarantees * Kuleba to boycott OSCE meeting over Russian delegation’s presence * Parliament chairman:…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.