Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska says family apartment destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska said on Sept. 12 that her family’s apartment in Odesa had been destroyed in a Russian attack.

"A Russian missile destroyed our apartment in Odesa. The only thing that survived was a Roland Garros towel," Yastremska wrote on Instagram. Photos and videos she shared showed an orange towel from the French Open hanging amid the wreckage of a residential building.

"A piece of world tennis survived a Russian missile. Our home did not," the 2024 Australian Open semifinalist wrote. Yastremska said the building had taken a direct hit from a Kalibr cruise missile.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said 35 people, including a baby, were injured and two were missing after Russia attacked Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk with missiles and drones overnight on Sept. 12.

Several explosions were heard in the city overnight on Sept. 13, according to the Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground. No other details were available at the time of the publication.

Yastremska tagged the Women’s Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation in her Sept. 12 post, urging them to view the images from Ukrainians’ perspective.