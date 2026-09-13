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Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska says family apartment destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa

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by Olena Goncharova
Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska says family apartment destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa
Dayana Yastremska reacts against Lucrezia Stefanini during a Women's Singles match on Day One of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, August 30, 2026 in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/USTA via Getty Images)

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska said on Sept. 12 that her family’s apartment in Odesa had been destroyed in a Russian attack.

"A Russian missile destroyed our apartment in Odesa. The only thing that survived was a Roland Garros towel," Yastremska wrote on Instagram. Photos and videos she shared showed an orange towel from the French Open hanging amid the wreckage of a residential building.

"A piece of world tennis survived a Russian missile. Our home did not," the 2024 Australian Open semifinalist wrote. Yastremska said the building had taken a direct hit from a Kalibr cruise missile.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said 35 people, including a baby, were injured and two were missing after Russia attacked Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk with missiles and drones overnight on Sept. 12.

Several explosions were heard in the city overnight on Sept. 13, according to the Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground. No other details were available at the time of the publication.

Yastremska tagged the Women’s Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation in her Sept. 12 post, urging them to view the images from Ukrainians’ perspective.

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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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