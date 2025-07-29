Become a member
Business

Ukrainian arms maker unveils new mine-laying drone

2 min read
Avatar
by Yana Prots
Ukrainian arms maker unveils new mine-laying drone
Ukrainian ground drone manufacturer Robotic Complexes showcased the new Threeminer mine-laying drone at the international defense exhibition IDEF-2025 in Istanbul, Turkey, which ran from July 22-27, 2025 (Robotic Complexes/Facebook)

Ukrainian ground drone manufacturer Robotic Complexes has unveiled its new Threeminer mine-laying drone, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported on July 28.

The drone was presented by  Robotic Complexes, known for producing the Murakha battlefield evacuation robot, at an international defense exhibition in Istanbul.

Ukraine's deployment of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) has gained momentum in an effort to reduce pressure on infantry amid Kyiv's ongoing recruitment challenges and battlefield losses.

In June, Ukraine's Defense Ministry approved for combat use Robotic Complexes' Murakha (Ant) ground-based robotic system, designed for transporting ammunition, food supplies, and evacuating wounded personnel on the frontline.

The newly developed Threeminer ground drone, designed for mine-laying operations, costs about Hr 120,000 ($3,000) to produce, Ihor Chaikivskyi, founder and CEO of Robotic Complexes, told Ukrinform in an interview.

The Threeminer is built from readily available materials using aluminum, which reduced the structure's weight and allowed engineers to use three wheels instead of four.

"This design has advantages: the center of gravity is lowered, which increases the machine's stability and cross-country ability," Chaikivskyi said. "The peculiarity of this drone is that mines are placed not only in the body but also in the wheels."

The drone's design allows it to transform into a logistics drone or even function as a kamikaze drone, according to Ukrinform. Weighing 80 kilograms (176 pounds), it can carry three mines with a total weight of up to 35 kilograms (77 pounds).

The Threeminer operates remotely using standard batteries with a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) range. The mining drone can work day and night thanks to its night vision camera.

The drone is manufactured without welding, ensuring easy assembly and making production and repair faster and cheaper, Ukrinform reported, citing founder Chaikivskyi.

"The entire body is made without a single welded seam. It's like a constructor: easy to assemble, easy to disassemble," he said.

Robotic Complexes also produces a mobile gun platform with a machine gun called "Bogomol" ("Mantis") and an electronic warfare robot called "Plyusch" ("Ivy").

Moscow cancels Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg as nearly 100 drones reportedly downed across western Russia
The decision to cancel the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, an event traditionally held on the last Sunday of July, was announced by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on July 27, who said it was made “for security reasons.”
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Article image
Defense productionDrone productionWarDefense IndustryRobots
Avatar
Yana Prots

Newsroom Intern

Yana Prots is an intern on the business desk of the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a journalist at the NGO Center of United Actions and as a social media editor at Hromadske media. Yana holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and completed a year as an exchange student at the University of Zurich. Now, she is pursuing a master’s degree in International Finance and Investment at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Tuesday, July 29
Editors' Picks