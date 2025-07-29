Ukrainian arms maker unveils new mine-laying drone

Ukrainian ground drone manufacturer Robotic Complexes has unveiled its new Threeminer mine-laying drone, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported on July 28.

The drone was presented by Robotic Complexes, known for producing the Murakha battlefield evacuation robot, at an international defense exhibition in Istanbul.

Ukraine's deployment of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) has gained momentum in an effort to reduce pressure on infantry amid Kyiv's ongoing recruitment challenges and battlefield losses.

In June, Ukraine's Defense Ministry approved for combat use Robotic Complexes' Murakha (Ant) ground-based robotic system, designed for transporting ammunition, food supplies, and evacuating wounded personnel on the frontline.

The newly developed Threeminer ground drone, designed for mine-laying operations, costs about Hr 120,000 ($3,000) to produce, Ihor Chaikivskyi, founder and CEO of Robotic Complexes, told Ukrinform in an interview.

The Threeminer is built from readily available materials using aluminum, which reduced the structure's weight and allowed engineers to use three wheels instead of four.

"This design has advantages: the center of gravity is lowered, which increases the machine's stability and cross-country ability," Chaikivskyi said. "The peculiarity of this drone is that mines are placed not only in the body but also in the wheels."

The drone's design allows it to transform into a logistics drone or even function as a kamikaze drone, according to Ukrinform. Weighing 80 kilograms (176 pounds), it can carry three mines with a total weight of up to 35 kilograms (77 pounds).

The Threeminer operates remotely using standard batteries with a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) range. The mining drone can work day and night thanks to its night vision camera.

The drone is manufactured without welding, ensuring easy assembly and making production and repair faster and cheaper, Ukrinform reported, citing founder Chaikivskyi.

"The entire body is made without a single welded seam. It's like a constructor: easy to assemble, easy to disassemble," he said.

Robotic Complexes also produces a mobile gun platform with a machine gun called "Bogomol" ("Mantis") and an electronic warfare robot called "Plyusch" ("Ivy").