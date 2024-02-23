Skip to content
Ukrainian Railways report another incident of grain being dumped from train at Polish border crossing

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024 1:59 PM 2 min read
Polish farmers with tractors and vehicles block roads during a demonstration against the import of Ukrainian grain in Sulechow, Poland, on Feb. 20, 2024. (Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Unknown individuals again dumped grain from a Ukrainian train at the Dorohusk border crossing into Poland, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) said on Feb. 23.

Protests at the Polish-Ukrainian border erupted earlier in February as Polish farmers criticized the import of Ukrainian agricultural products and the EU's Green Deal. Initially blocking six crossings, the organizers said they would close the border entirely on Feb. 20.

Polish truckers previously began protesting and intermittently blocking the border over similar grievances in November 2023.

Grain has been dumped from Ukrainian trains at the Polish border on at least two other occasions earlier in February, sparking condemnations in Ukraine.

Footage shared by RFE/RL shows Polish police officers arriving at the scene after grain was dumped on Feb. 20.

Ukrzaliznytsia said on Feb. 23 that unidentified individuals had dumped rapeseed from a train bound for Germany, adding that it had appealed to Polish authorities about the incident.

"Unpunished crimes always repeat," said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov after the latest incident.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko appealed to Polish authorities on Feb. 20 to assess the legality of the ongoing blockade and to take steps against anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and actions surrounding the protests.

Tusk rejects Zelensky's proposal to meet at border, says meeting already scheduled for March in Warsaw
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejected President Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal to meet at the border of their countries to solve the ongoing blockade led by Polish farmers on Feb. 22, as he said a meeting between the two governments is already planned in March in Warsaw.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:59 PM

Biden announces new package of sanctions against Russia.

“Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest opposition leader,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement published by the White House.
1:40 PM

US Senate Majority Leader arrives in Lviv for talks with Zelensky.

"I am leading this delegation to meet with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," Chuck Schumer wrote on the social media platform X.
12:58 PM

Zelensky, Danish PM meet in Lviv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Lviv for an official visit, Zelensky said on Feb. 23, according to his Telegram channel.
12:33 PM

Ex-US special representative for Ukraine: Putin would escalate if he could.

The White House's strategy to avoid escalation by setting limits on military supplies for Ukraine does not work, as Russian President Vladimir Putin would "escalate today if he could," Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference on Feb. 23.
11:49 AM

EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions.

The package targets an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The list includes includes companies from India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.
10:09 AM

Hungarian FM visits Iran, signs trade agreement.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Tehran on Feb. 22, meeting his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and signing a trade deal in the agriculture and food industry sectors.
7:50 AM

ISW: Medvedev's rhetoric echoes Stalin.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media on Feb. 22 that Ukrainian citizens in occupied Ukraine who attempt sabotage against Russia should be "exposed and punished, sent to Siberia ... for re-education in forced labor camps."
