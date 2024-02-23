Ukrainian Railways report another incident of grain being dumped from train at Polish border crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Unknown individuals again dumped grain from a Ukrainian train at the Dorohusk border crossing into Poland, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) said on Feb. 23.

Protests at the Polish-Ukrainian border erupted earlier in February as Polish farmers criticized the import of Ukrainian agricultural products and the EU's Green Deal. Initially blocking six crossings, the organizers said they would close the border entirely on Feb. 20.

Polish truckers previously began protesting and intermittently blocking the border over similar grievances in November 2023.

Grain has been dumped from Ukrainian trains at the Polish border on at least two other occasions earlier in February, sparking condemnations in Ukraine.

Footage shared by RFE/RL shows Polish police officers arriving at the scene after grain was dumped on Feb. 20.

Це відбулося біля «Медика-Шегині», передає кореспондентка Радіо Свобода. Протестувальники перекривали залізничну колію близько 15 хвилин pic.twitter.com/3FBdMCx4oU — Радіо Свобода (@radiosvoboda) February 20, 2024

Ukrzaliznytsia said on Feb. 23 that unidentified individuals had dumped rapeseed from a train bound for Germany, adding that it had appealed to Polish authorities about the incident.

"Unpunished crimes always repeat," said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov after the latest incident.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko appealed to Polish authorities on Feb. 20 to assess the legality of the ongoing blockade and to take steps against anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and actions surrounding the protests.