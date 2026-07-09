'No evidence' of Kyiv's involvement in Nord Stream sabotage, Ukrainian prosecutors say

Prosecutor General's Office hasn't established Ukraine's involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, prosecutors said on July 9, adding that the investigation and evidence collection are still underway.

The statement comes a week after Germany's federal prosecutor filed charges against a Ukrainian national suspected of sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. The suspect is Serhii Kuznietsov, Ukrainian veteran who was extradited to Germany in November 2025.

Ukrainian law enforcement is investigating the case as part of criminal proceedings into Russia's war against Ukraine and other alleged offenses. Investigators are reviewing information related to the pipeline sabotage and interviewing witnesses.

"At present, no evidence has been established indicating the involvement of the Ukrainian state, its authorized institutions, or officials in these unlawful acts, or that they issued, on behalf of Ukraine, any orders, directives, instructions, or other commands to carry out the sabotage of the pipelines," the statement read.

"Ukraine is ready to assist in establishing the full truth about the circumstances."

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office acknowledged the German federal prosecutor's indictment in the Nord Stream sabotage case and said it continues to cooperate with the relevant German authorities.

The prosecutors said the charges against Kuznietsov shouldn't be interpreted as proof of his guilt.

"A person's guilt can only be established by a court verdict," they added.

A series of explosions in September 2022 rocked the controversial Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, destroying three out of four key gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany. The unsolved sabotage case fueled international speculation and competing accusations.

German investigators allege that Kuznietsov, a former soldier, led the sabotage group. They claim that he commanded the yacht "Andromeda," from which a team of divers allegedly carried out the attack against the pipelines.

According to German officials, Kuznietsov incriminated himself in phone calls with friends and acquaintances. Investigators also say they found evidence linking him to the sabotage operation on his cell phone.

Kuznietsov is being detained in Hamburg, where he will stand trial.

For years, the Ukrainian government has denied any involvement in the suspected sabotage. After Germany charged Kuznetsov on July 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he didn't yet know all the details of the German investigation.

Ukrainian authorities, including Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, have previously raised concerns over the conditions Kuznietsov has faced in detention, such as restrictions on mobile calls, neglect of his vegan dietary needs, limited outdoor exercise, and lack of winter footwear.

The case of Kuznietsov and other Ukrainian nationals wanted by Berlin has become a diplomatic flashpoint among European states. Germany is the only country still investigating the explosions, while neighboring Denmark and Sweden dropped their probes in 2024 without holding anyone to account.

Kuznietsov was arrested in August 2025 near the Italian town of Rimini under an European arrest warrant. In October, Italy's Supreme Court struck down a decision to extradite him to Germany, sending the case back to a new panel of judges.

After joining the army at the start of Russia's full-scale war, Kuznietsov served in Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and left the military in 2023.

As a serving member of the Armed Forces at the time of the explosions, he should be covered by functional immunity, which shields military personnel from foreign prosecution for acts carried out on behalf of their state.

The German court has dismissed Kuznietsov's claim to immunity, saying it hadn't recognized the pipeline as a legitimate military target. It also ruled that the Ukrainian suspect couldn't claim combatant immunity since it doesn't apply to covert operations where soldiers can't be distinguished from civilians.

The Nord Stream pipelines were built to transport Russian gas to western Europe. Prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, over half of Russian gas intended for Germany flowed through Nord Stream 1.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never became operational, had long been a flashpoint in European energy politics. Even before the all-out war, critics said it deepened Germany's dependence on Russian gas and undermined European energy security.

Both pipelines are currently non-operational.