Ukrainian national died in Lisbon funicular crash, media reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Workers remove the wreckage at the site of the Gloria funicular accident in Lisbon on September 4, 2025. Portugal held a day of national mourning on Thursday after one of Lisbon's famous funicular trains violently derailed and killed 16 people, including foreigners, and leaving five seriously injured. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian citizen was among those killed in a funicular accident in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sept. 3, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirmed to Hromadske.

The ministry did not release the victim's identity but said he was born in 1971.

The Gloria funicular derailed in Lisbon the evening of Sept. 3, killing at least 16 people and injuring 23 others. Victims included citizens of Portugal, South Korea, Canada, the United States, Germany, and Switzerland, in addition to Ukraine.

Portugal declared a day of mourning on Sept. 4 to honor the victims of the accident.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences on social media, writing that he was "deeply saddened by the tragic accident with Gloria elevator in Lisbon."

"On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims... and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured," he added. "In this time of grief, we remain in prayer and solidarity with Portuguese people mourning the loss."

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also commented on the tragedy, saying he was "saddened by the tragic accident with Gloria elevator in Lisbon, which took numerous lives and left many injured."

"Our hearts go out to the victims’ families and we wish a swift recovery to the injured," he wrote. "Ukraine shares Portugal’s grief at this difficult time."

