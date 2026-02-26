KI logo
War

Russian authorities claim Ukrainian missile attack on Belgorod Oblast leaves outages, occupied Luhansk oil depot reportedly struck

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A pink glow in the distance behind residential buildings illuminates a gloomy sky
Imagery that purports to show explosions rocking Belgorod, Russia as Ukrainian missiles struck the city overnight on Feb. 27, 2026. (Exilenova+/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions and fires have been reported at an oil depot in occupied Luhansk as Russian officials claim Ukrainian missiles struck Belgorod and a surrounding district, leaving outages overnight on Feb. 27.

"Serious damage has been caused to energy infrastructure facilities. As a result, there have been power outages, water supply disruptions, and heating failures," Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Telegram news channel, Exilenova+, reported that High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) struck Belgorod, leaving parts of the city without power.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Belgorod is located just 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

The outlet later reported that a fire erupted at a Luhansk oil depot following a series of explosions at the site.

The city has been occupied by Russian forces since 2014.

Article image
Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as the Kremlin continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Kyiv considers energy infrastructure to be a military target as they directly fund Russia's war.

Belgorod has been struck repeatedly in recent weeks. On Feb. 23, Gladkov claimed the city came under missile attack, leaving disruptions to electricity, water, and heating after damage to energy facilities.

Late on Feb. 18, Russian authorities claimed a "massive missile attack on energy facilities" in the city left parts of Belgorod without electricity and heating.

Explosions and fires were reported overnight on Feb. 19 at an oil depot in the town of Velikiye Luki in northwestern Russia's Pskov Oblast, according to Telegram news channel Exilenova+.

A source from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) later told the Kyiv Independent that the attack on the oil depot in Velikiye Luki was the work of their "Alpha" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit, which managed to make their way through the anti-drone nets spread over the facility.

"Such operations are an element of systematic weakening of the military potential of the Russian Federation," the SBU source wrote in a statement.

read also

Nykole King - The Kyiv Independent
Nykole King is a freelance journalist based in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. She specializes in covering business and technology stories. She previously worked as a market reporter covering the global fertilizer market for a trade publication in London, U.K. Nykole earned a Master’s degree in Financial Journalism at the University of Galway and a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies at the University of Saskatchewan.
The Kyiv IndependentNykole King
BelgorodBelgorod OblastRussiaRussian-occupied UkraineLuhanskLuhansk Oblast
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, February 27
Ukraine secures $81 billion IMF lifeline as funding gaps loom.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko welcomed the IMF decision, saying that, "It is very important for us that in the fifth year of full-scale war, amidst systematic attacks on the energy sector, Ukraine has guaranteed international financial support from partners and resources for the stable functioning of the state."

Show More

Editors' Picks