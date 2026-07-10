'Crimean Switch Off' — Ukrainian drones hit 13 more Russian vessels, 5 substations, Madyar says

Ukrainian forces struck 13 Russian vessels near occupied Crimea overnight, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said on July 10.

The targets included 10 tankers, one dry cargo ship, one ferry, and one sea tug. All of the tankers had been identified as belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" and were under international sanctions, Brovdi said.

The latest attacks reportedly brought the total number of vessels struck by drones of the Unmanned Systems Forces to 48 over the past 120 hours.

"I have a dilemma: when sending a tanker to Crimea, is the worm building up courage or stupidity?" Brovdi joked.

The commander also said Ukrainian forces struck five electrical substations in occupied Crimea overnight as part of the "Crimean Switch Off" project.

The targets included the 110-kilovolt Berehove substation in Molochne, the 110-kilovolt Saky substation, the 110-kilovolt Mainaky substation in Yevpatoria, the 110-kilovolt Novoozerna substation in Medvedeve, and the 35-kilovolt Medvedeve substation.

During the night, Ukrainian drones successfully struck 41 military targets in the operational depth of Russian-occupied Crimea and the southern part of Ukraine's occupied territories, according to Brovdi.

He also said that over the past 24 hours, Unmanned Systems Forces drones hit 1,660 Russian along the front line, including 426 Russian troops.

"We will stand. Moscow will fall. We will restore Crimea and bring it back to prosperity," Brovdi wrote on Facebook.