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Ukrainian forces withdraw from villages in eastern Sumy Oblast amid heavy fighting

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by Kollen Post
Ukrainian forces withdraw from villages in eastern Sumy Oblast amid heavy fighting
SUMY REGION, UKRAINE - APRIL 4: The road to the border with Russia, which is covered with a net to protect against FPV kamikaze attack drones on APRIL 4, 2025 in Sumy region, Ukraine. (Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces have pulled back near Myropilske in Sumy Oblast, local command reports.

"As a result of intensive military operations, the opponent's advantage in force and means, the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to preserve the lives of personnel, have moved to a new prepared border, where they will continue to hold the defense," Ukraine's 14th Army Corps wrote on Facebook on April 13.

Sumy Oblast sits on the border with Kursk, which Ukraine held from August 2024 through to April 2025. It was the site of a subsequent build-up of new Russian troops, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last summer numbered about 50,000.

Ukrainian forces have largely stymied any major advance into the oblast, but the gray zone has grown. Russia has forcibly deported civilians from newly seized villages in the northern pockets of Sumy Oblast, while the increasing range of Russian FPV drones is putting strikes closer to the city itself.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are controlling the situation, conducting surveillance and are ready for further military action," the 14th Army Corps' message continued.

Defense Ministry-linked battlefield map Deep State shows no changes in the line near Miropilske as of press time. The more conspicuous advances have pushed into towns like Yunikivka and Andriivka further north.

With prewar populations of only a few hundred to a few thousand, these towns were already largely emptied by evacuations.

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As Ukraine’s future is debated in distant conference rooms and Ukrainians prepare to mark another wartime Christmas, dozens of residents of a small border village in Sumy Oblast have vanished across the Russian border — taken by force from their homes, with no idea about what awaits them next. On Dec. 20, at least 52 civilians were deported from the village of Hrabovske, located just 200 meters from Russia’s border, after Russian troops detained them two days earlier. “These were civilians, Uk
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Ukrainian soldiersSumy OblastUkrainian ArmyVolodymyr ZelenskyRussian attackRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
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Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

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