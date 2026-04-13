Ukrainian forces withdraw from villages in eastern Sumy Oblast amid heavy fighting

Ukrainian forces have pulled back near Myropilske in Sumy Oblast, local command reports.

"As a result of intensive military operations, the opponent's advantage in force and means, the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to preserve the lives of personnel, have moved to a new prepared border, where they will continue to hold the defense," Ukraine's 14th Army Corps wrote on Facebook on April 13.

Sumy Oblast sits on the border with Kursk, which Ukraine held from August 2024 through to April 2025. It was the site of a subsequent build-up of new Russian troops, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last summer numbered about 50,000.

Ukrainian forces have largely stymied any major advance into the oblast, but the gray zone has grown. Russia has forcibly deported civilians from newly seized villages in the northern pockets of Sumy Oblast, while the increasing range of Russian FPV drones is putting strikes closer to the city itself.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are controlling the situation, conducting surveillance and are ready for further military action," the 14th Army Corps' message continued.

Defense Ministry-linked battlefield map Deep State shows no changes in the line near Miropilske as of press time. The more conspicuous advances have pushed into towns like Yunikivka and Andriivka further north.

With prewar populations of only a few hundred to a few thousand, these towns were already largely emptied by evacuations.