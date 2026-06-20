KI logo
War

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage electric substation powering military plant in southern Russia, Atesh group claims

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage electric substation powering military plant in southern Russia, Atesh group claims
What purports to be the aftermath of a sabotage operation in Taganrog, Russia, claimed by the pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group overnight on June 20, 2026. (Atesh/Telegram)

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotaged an electric substation supplying a military plant in the southern Russian city of Taganrog, the Atesh group claimed June 20.

"(A)gents carried out an act of sabotage in Taganrog, damaging an electrical substation that supplied power to the "Atlant-Aero" defense plant," the Atesh group claimed.

"The enterprise is involved in the full production cycle of "Molniya" strike-reconnaissance (unmanned aerial vehicles) UAVs, the production of components for heavy "Orion" systems, and the creation of control systems for mass (first-person view) FPV drones.

The Atesh partisan group regularly sabotages Russian military infrastructure in Ukraine's occupied territories and in Russia.

"The damage to the substation disrupted the stable operation of production lines at the 'Atlant-Aero' plant. Without a reliable power supply, the plant cannot continue assembling unmanned systems and manufacturing electronics for new batches of drones for the occupying forces," Atesh claimed.

There was an emergency shutdown at the military plant caused by the power outage, temporarily halting weapons assembly, the group said.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

On June 7, the group sabotaged railway infrastructure in the Russian city of Voronezh, Atesh claimed.

"Agents of our movement carried out a sabotage operation at a railway station in Voronezh. As a result of the operation, a heavy recovery railway crane of the EDK-300/5 series was destroyed — an extremely rare piece of equipment that has been discontinued from production," the group said.

read also

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv targets Moscow for second day in a row following record drone assault
PartisansUkraineRussiaSabotageDrone productionFireExplosion in Russia
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, June 20
Show More

Editors' Picks