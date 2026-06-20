Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage electric substation powering military plant in southern Russia, Atesh group claims

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotaged an electric substation supplying a military plant in the southern Russian city of Taganrog, the Atesh group claimed June 20.

"(A)gents carried out an act of sabotage in Taganrog, damaging an electrical substation that supplied power to the "Atlant-Aero" defense plant," the Atesh group claimed.

"The enterprise is involved in the full production cycle of "Molniya" strike-reconnaissance (unmanned aerial vehicles) UAVs, the production of components for heavy "Orion" systems, and the creation of control systems for mass (first-person view) FPV drones.

The Atesh partisan group regularly sabotages Russian military infrastructure in Ukraine's occupied territories and in Russia.

"The damage to the substation disrupted the stable operation of production lines at the 'Atlant-Aero' plant. Without a reliable power supply, the plant cannot continue assembling unmanned systems and manufacturing electronics for new batches of drones for the occupying forces," Atesh claimed.

There was an emergency shutdown at the military plant caused by the power outage, temporarily halting weapons assembly, the group said.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

On June 7, the group sabotaged railway infrastructure in the Russian city of Voronezh, Atesh claimed.

"Agents of our movement carried out a sabotage operation at a railway station in Voronezh. As a result of the operation, a heavy recovery railway crane of the EDK-300/5 series was destroyed — an extremely rare piece of equipment that has been discontinued from production," the group said.