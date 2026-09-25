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Zelensky's office denies report Trump urged him to meet Putin in Moscow

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by Olena Goncharova
Zelensky's office denies report Trump urged him to meet Putin in Moscow
KYIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 27: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists at the Presidential Office in Kyiv on September 27, 2025, after returning from the United States where he met U.S. President Donald Trump and addressed the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office on Sept. 25 denied a report that U.S. President Donald Trump had urged him to travel to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is false information," presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters in response to the report. Ukrainian officials said Trump and Zelensky discussed the possibility of trilateral talks involving the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, but that Trump did not propose a meeting between Zelensky and Putin in Moscow.

Bloomberg had reported earlier on Sept. 25, citing people familiar with the discussions, that Trump encouraged Zelensky to travel to the Russian capital during their meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. According to the report, Zelensky rejected the suggestion and was upset that the issue had been raised again. The White House did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

Moscow has repeatedly proposed the Russian capital as a venue for a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Sept. 23 that Zelensky could travel to Moscow and would be provided security guarantees. Kyiv has instead called for any leaders’ meeting to take place at a neutral venue.

Asked by a Russian journalist in New York on Sept. 23 when he planned to visit Moscow, Zelensky replied that he would go there only “on a missile.” His remark was made in response to Russia’s repeated invitations to Moscow, rather than to the alleged Trump proposal reported two days later.

Separately, Zelensky said on Sept. 25 that Washington had proposed a new round of technical-level trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, potentially in the United Arab Emirates.

“The American side has proposed ... meeting at a technical level in a three-way format,” Zelensky told reporters, adding that Kyiv was waiting for Washington to propose a date.

The Kremlin said the same day that such a trilateral meeting could take place soon but provided no further details.

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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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