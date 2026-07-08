Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery overnight on July 8, monitoring channels reported.

The refinery was set ablaze as a result of the drone strikes, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry issued a warning about the threat of a drone attack in the region, Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said earlier in the night.

Saratov is located approximately 460 kilometers (285 miles) east of the Ukrainian border with Russia near Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war

Ukrainian missiles struck Belgorod Airport and a natural gas pipeline operations facility, while a blackout was recorded in Belgorod Oblast overnight on July 7, local authorities and social media channels reported.

"Belgorod and the Belgorod district were subjected to a massive missile attack by Ukraine's Armed Forces last night," Governor Alexander Shuvaev said, confirming Ukrainian missile strikes in the region without specifically mentioning infrastructure that was reportedly targeted.

Kyiv has stepped up attacks in recent months, focusing on Russian logistics and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian long-range drones hit eight Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Sea of Azov, Ukraine's top drone warfare commander, Robert Brovdi, better known by his callsign "Madyar," said on July 7.