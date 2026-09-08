Zelensky gives cautious backing to Trump envoys' 'good' ideas to end Russia's war

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, brought Kyiv some "pretty good, decent" ideas on how to end Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Sept. 8.

Zelensky said it remains unclear whether the proposals can actually work.

"We need to understand whether we can implement them and make them effective," the Ukrainian president said. "I don't know yet if it will work out."

His comments came days after Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Moscow and Kyiv with revised peace proposals in an apparent attempt to restart negotiations that have been deadlocked for months.

Zelensky stopped short of disclosing the details of the U.S. proposals but pointed to two issues that could play an important role in any potential agreement: grain and energy.

"Grain and energy are sensitive issues for Ukraine and Russia," he said.

Grain, energy

One new proposal discussed during the talks involved a potential truce in the air, either focused on energy infrastructure or halting aerial strikes altogether, one person familiar with the negotiations previously told the Kyiv Independent.

Russia has not agreed to the proposal so far.

Both Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly targeted each other's energy infrastructure throughout the war. While Ukraine has targeted Russia's energy exports to cut off a key source of funding for the war, Moscow has focused on destroying Ukrainian power plants and substations in an effort to trigger blackouts across the country.

The issue has become particularly urgent for Kyiv ahead of another winter, when Ukrainian officials expect Russia to intensify attacks on the country's energy grid.

Last winter, Kyiv faced a major Russian campaign against its energy infrastructure, causing mass blackouts amid freezing temperatures.

Vehicle lights illuminate a highway during a blackout following a power loss in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 10, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Grain has also emerged as another sensitive issue.

Russia has intensified attacks on shipping corridors in the Black Sea, including deadly strikes on civilian grain ships. The campaign has contributed to declining exports, rising costs, and a shrinking number of vessels willing to dock at Ukrainian ports.

Zelensky said the consequences extend far beyond Ukraine and Russia.

"These are pressing issues for the entire world," he said. "And these are pressing issues for India today, for the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Asia, and many other countries. We are ready to find a compromise here."

Meeting with Trump

Zelensky said he hopes to meet Trump around Sept. 20 and plans to raise Ukraine's need for additional anti-ballistic missiles.

"We need a package of anti-ballistic missiles from the U.S. They heard in detail what we need," Zelensky said. "I count on meeting with President Trump to raise this topic."

Ukraine faces a shortage of missiles capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, which Moscow has increasingly used against Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky did not disclose the details of the proposed support package.

"I cannot disclose all the details here," he said. "We have agreed with the American side that we will prepare everything and then communicate with the Europeans."

Moscow's demands remain

Despite the renewed U.S. push, the central obstacles to a peace deal remain unchanged.

The negotiations have been effectively deadlocked since earlier this year as Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire along the current front lines and demands that Ukraine cede Donbas — the strategically important, partially occupied region in eastern Ukraine — and abandon its NATO membership aspirations.

The Kremlin has not signaled that it is prepared to compromise on its territorial demands.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials warn that Russia is preparing to escalate attacks on Ukrainian cities and the country's energy infrastructure over the winter.

"Putin still hopes to break us this winter and isn't willing to agree to anything," one Ukrainian official previously told the Kyiv Independent.