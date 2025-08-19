Ukrainian drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, governor says

Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast overnight on Aug. 19, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said.

The refinery, Russian oil company Lukoil's second-largest, is a major producer of petroleum products in Russia's Southern Federal District. According to Bocharov, a fire broke out at the site following the attack.

Residents told Russian pro-government media outlet Shot that they heard between four and 10 explosions, with drones flying at low altitude and bright flashes visible in the night sky.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed 13 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region.

Lukoil's Volgograd refinery, which has an annual capacity of 14.8 million tons, had already been forced to halt production after earlier strikes on Aug. 13-14. Reuters reported on Aug. 18 that the damaged units together accounted for the plant's entire refining capacity.

Volgograd Oblast, along the lower Volga River, is roughly 470 miles (290 kilometers) from Ukraine-controlled territory and shares a border with Kazakhstan to the southeast.

The extent of the damage is not yet known. Ukraine has not commented on the attack.

Ukraine has repeatedly used long-range drones to strike industrial and military targets deep inside Russia, focusing in particular on oil infrastructure that fuels Moscow's war effort.

At least three Russian refineries suspended or cut operations this month due to such attacks, including Rosneft's Saratov facility and refineries in Ryazan and Novokuibyshevsk.

The strikes have contributed to soaring fuel prices in Russia, with the Moscow Times reporting on Aug. 18 that wholesale gasoline reached "historic highs" following the shutdowns.