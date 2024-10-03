The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Ukrainian drones strike Russian airfield in Voronezh Oblast, SBU source says

by Kateryna Denisova October 3, 2024 12:33 PM 2 min read
Footage purporting to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Voronezh Oblast, Russia, on Oct. 3, 2024. (Source)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on Oct. 3, a source in the SBU told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack was reportedly carried out together with Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its air defense destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 25 of them downed over Voronezh Oblast.

According to the source, Russian warehouses containing guided aerial bombs, hangars with Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft, and aviation fuel storage facilities were targeted.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.

0:00
/
Footage purporting to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Voronezh Oblast, Russia, on Oct. 3, 2024. (Source)

"The SBU continues to take active measures to reduce the enemy's ability to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities with fighter jets equipped with KABs," the source said.

Guided aerial bombs known as KABs are precision-guided munitions that have a shorter range than missiles, but are far cheaper to produce. The weapons are launched from aircraft within Russian territory, outside the range of Ukrainian air defense.

Russia used almost 900 guided bombs against Ukraine over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 29.

Ukrainian forces have previously targeted military airfields, oil refineries, and ammunition depots in Voronezh Oblast.

Ukraine hits Russian long-range radar system with US-supplied ATACMS, military says
Ukraine’s military said the radar’s destruction would open an “air corridor” for more effective use of Storm Shadow and Scalp-EG cruise missiles.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
