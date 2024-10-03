Ukraine hits Russian long-range radar system with US-supplied ATACMS, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian Nebo-M radar system using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 3.

The Nebo-M, valued at about $100 million, is designed to detect and intercept aerial threats, including ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's military said the radar's destruction would open an "air corridor" for more effective use of Storm Shadow and Scalp-EG cruise missiles.

Russia is believed to have only 10 operational Nebo-M systems remaining, though the Kyiv Independent could not verify this claim.

Earlier this year, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) targeted a modernized Nebo-U radar system in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, according to an SBU source.