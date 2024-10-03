The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Ukraine hits Russian long-range radar system with US-supplied ATACMS, military says

by Kateryna Denisova October 3, 2024 10:25 AM 1 min read
A view of Russian Nebo-M radar system. (Vitaly V. Kuzmin/Wikipedia) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian Nebo-M radar system using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 3.

The Nebo-M, valued at about $100 million, is designed to detect and intercept aerial threats, including ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's military said the radar's destruction would open an "air corridor" for more effective use of Storm Shadow and Scalp-EG cruise missiles.

Russia is believed to have only 10 operational Nebo-M systems remaining, though the Kyiv Independent could not verify this claim.

Earlier this year, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) targeted a modernized  Nebo-U radar system in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, according to an SBU source.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces withdraw from Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast
Key developments on Oct. 2: * Ukrainian forces withdraw from Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast * Ukraine aims to boost ballistic missiles, long-range arms production in 2025, Umerov says * 1.5 million Ukrainian children at risk of being deported to Russia, ombudsman says * 589 civilians killed in Ukra…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
